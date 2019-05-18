18 months after shooting, Sutherland Springs church to unveil new worship center

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Tx - More than 18 months after an unspeakable tragedy, the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs will celebrate a redemptive triumph Sunday.

The church will hold a dedication to mark the opening of its new worship center starting at 11 a.m., which will officially culminate a fundraising and construction project initiated after a shooting at the previous worship center on Nov. 5, 2017.

On that day, 26 people were killed and 20 others injured when 26-year-old Devin Patrick Kelley opened fire in the church during a Sunday service.

The new worship center will feature two towers, one for the church bell and the other for a prayer space.

A memorial room honoring the 26 victims also has been built.

