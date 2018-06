SAN ANTONIO - Traffic has been shut down in the downtown area after an 18-wheeler crashed on the Finesilver curve.

The curve is the ramp from Interstate 35 South to Interstate 10 West.

It is notorious for major crashes and traffic incidents.

Emergency crews are at the scene, but there are no reports of any injuries at the moment.

