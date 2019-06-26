SAPD: 3 men steal semitrailer tires by stacking on hood of car

SAN ANTONIO - A man was arrested after police said he helped two other men steal semitrailer tires from a tire distributor on the city's Northeast Side.

Donte Craig and two other men allegedly went to a tire warehouse, located in the 1900 block of Hormel Drive, in a Jeep Cherokee with a paper license plate, according to an arrest affidavit.

By rolling the tires, the trio loaded seven semitrailer tires in the Jeep, according to the affidavit.

A witness said the men placed the tires inside the SUV, on the hood and on the roof of the vehicle.

When an employee yelled at the suspects to stop, one of the suspects reached for his waistband, according to the affidavit.

The employee told police that he walked away because he thought the suspect had a gun.

Police said a black pickup truck was seen on surveillance footage taking the stolen tries to a car shop not far from the warehouse.

After interviewing the driver of the pickup and other people at the car shop, police said investigators were able to develop a lead on the robbery suspects.

During the investigation, detectives spotted the same Jeep and recognized three men as being the suspects, according to the affidavit.

A traffic stop led to police discovering several items that matched the clothing worn during the robbery at the warehouse, the affidavit said.

Craig was taken into custody on suspicion of robbery. His bail was set at $20,000.

Another suspect, who was with Craig at the time of the traffic stop, was arrested in connection with the robbery.

While police said the suspect gave detailed accounts of the robbery with Craig, it is unclear what charges he faces.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.