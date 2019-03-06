18-year-old in critical condition after being shot in backseat of car, police say

SAN ANTONIO - An 18-year-old is in critical condition after being shot while sitting in the backseat of a car overnight, San Antonio police said Wednesday.

The shooting was reported just after 11 p.m. Tuesday in the 2600 block of Quintana Road on the city's Southwest Side.

According to police, there were three people sitting inside a car when another vehicle pulled up alongside them. That's when, authorities say, someone from inside the second vehicle starting shooting at the first car.

The unidentified 18-year-old was shot in the shoulder. He was taken to University Hospital for his injuries.

At this time, police have not given either a motive for the shooting or a description of the suspects. Police did say their investigation is ongoing.

