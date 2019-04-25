Grossly overweight 180-pound Doberman turned over to ACS

SAN ANTONIO - A grossly overweight Doberman weighing 180 pounds is now in the care of Animal Care Services after his owner decided he could no longer care for the dog.

Shelter staff named the Doberman "Papa" and in addition to his extreme obesity, he is also suffering from long term ear infections, according to a press release.

Papa has difficulty moving around due to his weight, double that of a normal size male Doberman, which typically weighs around 85 pounds.

A 147-pound Doberman named "Bear" was taken to ACS in 2014 and has since shed the extra weight while living at a Texas Doberman rescue, a spokesperson with ACS said.

ACS is hoping Papa will also have a similarly successful weight loss journey.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.