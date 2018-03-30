19-year-old accused of slamming, choking boy for changing TV channel

SAN ANTONIO - A 19-year-old man is accused of lifting a 12-year-old boy off the ground and slamming him into a wall numerous times before choking him, an arrest warrant affidavit says.

Witnesses told police Gadiel Saucedo in November was upset that the victim had changed the channel on the TV.

According to the arrest warrant affidavit, Saucedo told the boy to go to another room and that's when he allegedly assaulted the boy, choking him.

The victim said he had pain and showed redness in his neck and armpit following the assault, the affidavit said.

Saucedo left the scene after finding out the police had been called.

He is now charged with injury to a child.

