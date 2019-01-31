2 arrested after authorities seize 5 kilos of crystal meth in SA home

SAN ANTONIO - Two men were arrested after authorities raided a San Antonio home and found more than $300,000 worth of crystal meth inside of it.

Shad Spivey and Juan Hernandez were taken into custody Wednesday and are facing a charge of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute over 500 grams of methamphetamine.

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office said authorities executed a search warrant at a home in the 100 block of West Dickson Avenue, where 5 kilograms of crystal meth and a firearm were seized.

Officials said Spivey and Hernandez were transported to the GEO Detention Center, where they will be held until their appearance in court for federal charges.

The Sheriff's Office said its Narcotics Unit, the Drug Enforcement Agency Task Force and troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety all participated in the drug raid.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.