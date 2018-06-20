2 arrested after BCSO Narcotics Unit seizes tens of thousands of dollars, 10 kilos of meth

SAN ANTONIO - Two people are in custody after the Bexar County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Unit seized tens of thousands of dollars and multiple bags of meth.

After serving a warrant at an apartment in the 1600 block of Cable Ranch Road, deputies recovered 10 kilos of meth and $74,391 in cash.

Courtesy: Bexar County Sheriff's Office

A man and woman were arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance over 5 kilos.

The suspects were identified as Lazarus Gutierrez, 24, and Tiffany Lopez, 23.

