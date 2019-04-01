2 arrested after deputies find credit cards, licenses, drugs in stolen vehicle

SAN ANTONIO - Stolen credit cards, driver's licenses, drugs and a stolen vehicle were what landed two people behind bars.

On Friday, Michael Laraway was arrested after deputies found him and another person passed out in the vehicle in a neighborhood off Wurzbach Parkway and Vista del Norte.

During a search, deputies found syringes, four Texas driver's licenses, nine credit cards and prescription pills in the vehicle, along with 200 pieces of stolen mail.

Laraway is facing several charges, including fraud and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

The other person arrested with Laraway was later released.

