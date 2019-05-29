2 arrested after drug, weapons raid, deputies say

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas - Two people have been arrested after a raid to recover weapons and drugs in northeast Bexar County, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

Nicholas Arika Mata, 26, and Selena Victoria Benites, 24, were taken into custody and charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute narcotics following a raid on May 22, deputies said.

Deputies executed a search warrant for a residence in the 5900 block of Lost Creek and recovered three ounces of THC wax, 4.3 ounces of THC oils, 17 grams of methamphetamine, 25 grams of Adderall, eight assault rifles, four pistols altered into full-automatic, three firearms with no serial numbers, one assault rifle altered to full-automatic, one stolen handgun, and an adapter to modify any Glock firearm into a full automatic pistol.

Multiple power tools thought to be stolen were also recovered, deputies said.

A second search warrant was executed at a storage facility off of Nacogdoches and 1604, and with the help of the San Antonio Police Department and the Fencing Interdiction Team Unit, $27,800 worth of stolen property was recovered.

This is an ongoing investigation and more arrests and seizures are expected to come, deputies said.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.