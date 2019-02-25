2 arrested after trying to flee Converse police

CONVERSE, Texas - Two people were taken into custody after running from police in Converse.

A sergeant said that, while an officer was on patrol Monday morning, the officer pulled behind a car on Mission Creek.

The driver of the car assumed he was being pulled over and began throwing alcohol and other contraband out of the window before bailing, police said.

Police said they had the man in custody shortly after, but a woman riding in the car jumped behind the wheel and took off.

The woman ditched the car and she was found in the parking lot of a nearby school, police said.

“There was no danger to the students or the facility. The second suspect apparently walked into the parking lot and confronted a person who was here, asking them for a ride to leave this location,” said Sgt. Gil Martinez, with the Converse Police Department.

Police driving by noticed the woman and took her into custody on outstanding warrants. The man is being charged with evading.

At last check, police were still looking for the car.

