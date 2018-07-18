2 arrested by border officers for allegedly trying to smuggle $880K

SAN ANTONIO - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the San Antonio International Airport on Sunday apprehended two travelers trying to smuggle $879,695 out of the country.

Authorities said the pair were en route to Mexico on a private aircraft.

An inspection of the aircraft revealed taped boxes with stacks of currency concealed inside, according to authorities.

Federal law requires travelers who are carrying more than $10,000 in currency or monetary instruments to report it to a CBP officer and fill out a U.S. Treasury Department financial form.

The travelers were arrested and turned over to Homeland Security Investigations for allegedly intending to evade the currency reporting requirements by knowingly concealing more than $10,000 in currency.

