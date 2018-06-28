2 arrested following online threat tip investigation in Medical Center

SAN ANTONIO - Two people were arrested Thursday morning after the FBI and the San Antonio Police Department investigated an online threat tip.

According to SAPD, the FBI received a tip for an "internet-based threat."

Detectives with SAPD's Fusion Center conducted an investigation, which led them to The Branch at Medical Center apartments in the 7200 block of Snowden.

FBI agents were seen taking out boxes from the complex and into an FBI Computer Analysis Response Team van.

One person was arrested on unrelated charges, but may be charged in connection with the threat, SAPD said.

Another person was arrested on unrelated charges, but is not considered a suspect in the online threat case, SAPD said.

The investigation is ongoing.

