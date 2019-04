BOERNE, Texas - Two men have been arrested for allegedly stabbing a 19-year-old man in the chest on Monday evening, according to the Boerne Police Department.

One of the men arrested was the victim’s uncle, 55-year-old Issac Pena, according to authorities.

The other arrested was 20-year-old Grant Russel on a warrant from San Antonio police, authorities said.

The victim remains in critical but stable condition at University Hospital, authorities said.

