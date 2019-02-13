2 arrested for possession of drugs, cash

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas - Two men were arrested on Tuesday after being found at a traffic stop with 20 pounds of methamphetamine and cash, according to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office.

Joseph Anthony Tamez (pictured), 22, and Raul Enriquez Lopez Barrera, 31, were both arrested and have been federally charged for possession with intent to distribute.

The estimated street value of the meth is believed to be worth $250,000, while the bundle of cash is believed to contain over $10,000.

The arrest was made when a traffic stop was conducted in the 1200 block of Southeast Military Drive.

