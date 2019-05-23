2 arrested; Guns, Santa Muerte seized after chase in Converse

CONVERSE, Texas - Guns and a Santa Muerte statue are just some of the items confiscated after a traffic stop turned chase in Converse.

Converse police released a photo of the seizure, which included a shotgun, a rifle and two handguns. One of those handguns was stolen, police said.

The Santa Muerte statue is often associated with drug cartels and is a spiritual figure said to offer protection.

Joe Raymond Garza, 32, and Joanna Sanchez, 36, were arrested in the case. Officers said they both led police on a chase Friday.

Spike strips were used to get the car to stop near Binz-Engleman and Mystic Sunrise.

Garza is accused of being a felon in possession of a firearm and faces several drug-related charges.

Sanchez also faces drug-related charges.

