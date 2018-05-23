2 arrested in connection with burglary of vehicle in Boerne

SAN ANTONIO - Two San Antonio residents have been arrested in connection with a burglary in Boerne on Monday morning.

Abigail Orth, 25, and Jovanne Heredia, 21, could each face up to a year in prison or a $4,000 fine or both.

Boerne police said a car was seen pulling up next to a parked truck with a U-Haul attached to it in the parking lot of the Fairfield Inn on Cascade Caverns Road. They said Heredia got out of the car with a large tool and broke into the U-Haul.

Police said Heredia took a bag from the back of the truck.

The truck’s owner, who had just been passing through town, was able to get the stolen property back.

