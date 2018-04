KERRVILLE, Texas - Two 18-wheelers overturned Wednesday afternoon in Kerrville and "cattle are running free," police said.

According to the Kerrville Police Department's Facebook page, the accident happened at the intersection of Interstate 10 and Sidney Baker near the Lowe's home improvement store.

Kerrville police are asking residents to avoid the area.

