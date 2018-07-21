2 Boerne men arrested in drug bust

BOERNE, Texas - Two 21-year-old men from Boerne were arrested after a drug bust.

On July 8, officers were called to a Walmart parking lot for a man sleeping in his car. Once they got there, they found 21-year-old Brian Boyar and 21-year-old Neil McLean standing outside the vehicle.

After questioning the men, officers found $10,000 in cash and a small amount of cocaine in the vehicle.

According to Boerne police, investigators obtained a search warrant for McLean’s house, where they found more than $100,000 worth of narcotics and two handguns.

Both men are charged with multiple possession and delivery felony charges.

