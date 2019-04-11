2 charged with murder after shootout on city's East Side

SAN ANTONIO - Two murder suspects were arrested and are facing charges in connection with Tuesday's deadly shootout on the city's East Side.

Fernando Javier Gonzalez, 23, and Jose Richard Serrano Jr., 18, were taken into custody less than three hours after the shooting took place, according to records.

Around 1:09 p.m. Tuesday, officers went to the 1100 block of Virginia Boulevard, where they found Alonzo Cantu, 19, and a 15-year-old boy suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to police.

Police said the two victims were rushed to San Antonio Military Medical Center, where Cantu was later pronounced dead and the teen was listed in critical condition. An update on his current condition was not provided by officials.

Shortly after the shooting, investigators were given information that one of the shooters ran to a nearby home. Officers then surrounded the home, where a family member was able to convince the suspect to surrender to police, officials said.

After the man was taken into custody, officials said a second suspect turned himself in to officers near the shooting scene.

It was not immediately clear which suspect was taken into custody at the home and at the other location.

Officials confirmed to KSAT.com Thursday that Cantu, who was killed in Tuesday's shooting, had been out on bond in connection with the murder of Sonny Vidales, 15.

Investigators said Cantu went to Vidales' home on Sept. 22 and stole a firearm that he was selling online. Cantu ran from the home but fired a shot outside through Vidales' bedroom window, killing him, police said.

Prosecutors have charged Gonzalez and Serrano with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, which are first-and-second degree felonies.

Jose Serrano, 18 (left); Fernando Gonzalez, 23 (right)

On the day of the shooting, police believed Cantu and the teen shot at each other from opposite sides of the street. While Gonzalez and Serrano are facing charges in connection with the case, it is still unclear what led up to the fatal shooting.

According to online records, Gonzalez is facing an additional charge on suspicion of tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony. His bail has been set at $800,000.

Serrano's bail has been set at $535,000. He has previous arrests for possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and assault, according to online records.

