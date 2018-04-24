2 Dallas PD officers, civilian shot at a Home Depot, gunman reportedly at large

DALLAS - The Dallas Police Department is searching for a gunman following a shooting at a Home Depot on the city’s Northeast Side that left two DPD officers shot and critically wounded.

According to a report by Dallas station KDFW Fox 4, Dallas Fire-Rescue confirmed three people were transported from the scene.

The shooting occurred around 4 p.m. with dozens of police units still at the scene, according to KDFW.

Dallas PD confirmed that two of the three people were DPD officers. The third person injured in the shooting was a civilian.

"We can confirm that two @DallasPD officers have been shot and critically wounded. We will provide updates as we get them. Please pray for our officers and their families," Dallas PD officials said on the department's Twitter page.

"A civilian was also shot in this incident. The condition of the civilian is unknown at this time."

The ATF said on Twitter that officials are also responding to the scene.

Stick with KSAT-12 and KSAT.com as more information is made available.

