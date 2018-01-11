2 dead after FedEx truck rear-ends car on South Side

SAN ANTONIO - Two people are dead after a crash on the South Side Wednesday night involving a tractor-trailer, police said.

The crash happened near Interstate 35 at Fischer Road, which police closed off to investigate.

Police said a car was knocked off the interstate after it was rear-ended by a tractor-trailer.

Authorities believe the driver of the car may have stopped or slowed down after missing an exit. That’s when a FedEx big rig rear-ended it and pushed it to the side of the road.

Investigators said the car caught fire, killing the two people inside.

Witnesses were able to get the driver out of the vehicle, but he died at the scene.

It appears two males were inside the car.

Police said the road is expected to open back up by 11 p.m.

