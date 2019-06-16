2 dogs killed in duplex fire north of downtown

SAN ANTONIO - Two dogs are dead and a resident is displaced after a fire ripped through a duplex just north of downtown.

The fire happened on Rex Street near McCullough Avenue.

When fire crews arrived at the scene Sunday afternoon, they found two dogs dead in the home. Initially, they thought someone was inside the building.

In addition to the hot temperature outside, firefighters had another obstacle on their hands, and that was dealing with the bars on the windows.

“We call it softening the structure, where we have crews on the outside still while we have crews on the inside trying to pop those bars off to the windows to facilitate. If they needed to hop out of a window, they can. If a resident is still in there, it gives them the opportunity to get out,” said Stephen Ruston, with the San Antonio Fire Department.

Officials said the fire caused at least $50,000 worth of damage to the duplex, with the right side of the building taking most of the heat.

Fire investigators have not yet determined the cause of the fire. The arson unit was called to the scene.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.