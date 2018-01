SAN ANTONIO - Two drivers were killed early Sunday morning after one of the drivers veered into oncoming traffic and collided with the other driver head-on.

The crash happened on TX-211 and Highway 90 just after 12 a.m.

Both vehicles burst into flames and the drivers became trapped in their vehicles.

Both died at the scene of the wreck.

Authorities are still investigating what led up to the crash.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.