2 foster kids, CPS caseworker killed in head-on crash in East Texas

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas - Two foster children and their caseworker were killed and three others were injured in a head-on collision in East Texas on Tuesday night.

KYTX-TV reported that 19-year-old Jessie Brown was passing vehicles in a no-passing zone and struck the vehicle Child Protective Services caseworker Connie McKinley Wells, 61, was driving.

Wells was transporting three foster children at the time of the crash. Two died, and one is fighting for her life. The children killed in the collision were identified as Elijah Tuma, 11, and Adam Tuma, 14.

The pair's 12-year-old sister was airlifted to the Children's Hospital in Dallas with multiple injuries. She is in critical condition.

KYTX-TV reported that Brown and his teen passenger were taken to a hospital in stable condition.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating the crash.

