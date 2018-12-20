2 hospitalized after shooting at South Side car wash

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are looking for at least one suspect in a shooting that sent two men to the hospital Wednesday.

The shooting happened just before 7 p.m. in the 1600 block of Villaret Boulevard on the South Side.

Witnesses said a man was walking down the street when he started arguing with another man in a car. They said the man in the car then started shooting and drove away.

Bullets grazed the man's head and also grazed another man who was washing his car nearby. The two men were taken to a nearby hospital.

KSAT is working to find out their conditions.

