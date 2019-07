2 Houston workers die after being overcome by toxic fumes from truck

HOUSTON - Two men died Monday after being overcome by toxic fumes while working with a mobile fertilizer truck near a Houston high school, authorities said.



Houston Fire Department Deputy Chief Richard Galvan said one worker had opened a hatch on the truck's fertilizer tank Monday morning when he inhaled toxic fumes.



Galvan said the second worker tried to help, but he was also overcome by the fumes.



Both workers died at the scene. Their names were not immediately released by authorities.



A hazardous materials crew from the fire department was determining if any toxic fumes remained around the truck.



Houston School District police Chief Paul Cordova said there is no danger from the toxic fumes to the neighborhood around the school.

