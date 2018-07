SAN ANTONIO - Two people were taken to the hospital Sunday morning after a wrong-way crash on the city's South Side.

According to San Antonio police, the driver of an SUV was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of I-37 near Donop Road. The driver crashed into a pickup truck. Police said two people were taken to San Antonio Military Center. Police suspect the driver was under the influence of alcohol. They said he could face charges.

