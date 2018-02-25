2 men accused of stealing thousands from Sea World San Antonio amphitheater

SAN ANTONIO - Two men were arrested after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars’ worth of video equipment from Sea World San Antonio.

Christopher Swinney, 19, and Carlos Juarez, 18, are charged with burglary of a building with intent to commit theft or felony.

Police said a security worker at Sea World reported the equipment stolen from one of the park’s amphitheaters.

Authorities said the men posted the stolen items for sale on Craigslist and on mobile apps.

Investigators contacted Swinney, who welcomed them into his home, and asked him about the stolen items. He said it was a misunderstanding and returned the items to police.

When later questioning both men, they admitted to burglarizing the building, taking the items and putting them up for sale.

The value of the items stolen totaled to more than $21,000.

Juarez's mugshot has not been made available yet.

