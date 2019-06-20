2 men arrested in connection with San Marcos shooting death

SAN MARCOS, Texas - Two men have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a man at a San Marcos apartment complex.

Jon Hunter Jervis, 23, and Lapear O'Neal Willrich, 25, are charged with capital murder, San Marcos police said.

According to a news release, the June 5 shooting was recorded on a video camera mounted inside the apartment at the Village on Telluride where the victim, Demarcus Trey Allen, 23, lived.

Jervis was arrested while incarcerated in the Brazos County Jail on several outstanding warrants, police said. Police detectives went to the jail to interview Jervis on Tuesday, when he was found with a healing gunshot wound police believe he sustained in the shooting. He is awaiting extradition to Hays County Jail.

Willrich was arrested Wednesday in Giddings. He has already been extradited and was also found with a healing gunshot wound connected to the shooting.

