2 men arrested in Medina County double shooting

DEVINE, Texas - Two men were arrested Monday morning in connection with a shooting that left a 20-year-old man dead and a 34-year-old man wounded earlier this month in Medina County.

Julian Maldonado, 18, and Vincent Maldonado, 19, were found holed up in a motel room in San Antonio, the Medina County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Related: 20-year-old killed, suspect crashes into trooper with teen girlfriend in car

The suspects were arrested without incident and taken to the Medina County Jail.

They were wanted for the Oct. 6 shooting in Devine that claimed the life of Noah Hoover. Jesse Lee Hoover was shot once and is expected to make a full recovery.

The suspected shooter, Nathan Gruensteiner, 20, was arrested shortly after the shooting in Williamson County. His 16-year-old girlfriend was also taken into custody.

More local news from KSAT.com:

'Robbing Peter to pay Paul': Internal memo shows impact of deputy overtime on sheriff's budget

NW Side Mexican restaurant cited for storing ice sticks on dirty floor

Medina County Sheriff's Office said Gruensteiner tried to flee from Williamson County deputies and the Texas Department of Public Safety and crashed into the trooper's vehicle.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.