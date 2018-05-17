2 men arrested, police search for 3rd after big rig is stolen at gas station

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police have arrested two suspects and are searching for a third after a big rig was stolen at a gas station on the city's Southeast Side.

The incident was reported just before 4:30 a.m. when the vehicle was taken at a Pilot gas station near Interstate 37 and Loop 1604.

Authorities said the suspects drove the vehicle to the West Side before finally bailing out of the truck in the 1100 block of Patton Boulevard.

The owner of the truck tracked the vehicle through its GPS and saw three men running from it. Police eventually caught two of the suspects and are now searching for the third.

The truck owner said one of his workers was driving and left the big rig running while he went into the store and that's when it was stolen. He said the thieves removed an apparatus that is used to blow cement and he believes that's what the men were after. The part is worth roughly $6,000, he said.

