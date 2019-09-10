2 men barge into apartment, shoot man in both legs, SAPD says

Two men barged into an apartment Tuesday afternoon and shot a 20-year-old man in both legs, police said.

The victim is not cooperating with investigators, police officials said.

Not many details are known about what happened during a violent altercation at the apartment behind a home on Laurelwood and Blossom View.

"I heard a gunshot and a scream," said Benito Garcia, who was doing some landscaping in the yard when the violence broke out.

Moments later, Garcia knew the situation had escalated.

"I saw a person who was injured, with a bloody nose, speaking on the phone, and he had blood coming from his legs," Garcia said in Spanish.

The suspects were nowhere to be found.

"It's kind of nerve-wracking because, you know, walls are not that thick, bullets do go through," said Connie Arispe, a neighbor.

Police are still trying to determine why the men were arguing with the victim, but they did say the home appeared to be in disarray and found drug paraphernalia inside.

With no information on a motive, some neighbors said they're ready to defend themselves.

"Just load your guns, keep 'em ready," said a neighbor, who identified himself only as Bob.

San Antonio police say the victim is expected to survive his injuries.

The two suspects remain on the run.

