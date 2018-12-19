2 men burglarize construction site trailer, police say

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are asking for the public's help in identifying two people who broke in and burglarized a construction site trailer.

The burglary occurred Nov. 23 at the site located in the 8400 block of Floyd Curl Drive.

According to police, the pair broke into the trailer and stole from the construction site. Prior to the burglary, one of the suspects had attempted to burglarize a storage facility at a nearby school, police said.

Both suspects then fled in an unknown direction following the theft, police said.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.