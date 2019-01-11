2 men rob individual of vehicle outside convenience store, police say

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for two men responsible for an aggravated robbery on the city's Northeast Side.

The robbery occurred Jan. 9 outside a Valero convenience store located in the 4500 block of Rittiman Road.

According to police, the two men attempted to rob someone outside the store when a bystander tried to intervene. That's when, police said, the two suspects then robbed the second victim of his vehicle at gunpoint just before fleeing.

The suspects were captured on video surveillance at the convenience store, police said.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

