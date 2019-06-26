2 men sought after using stolen credit cards from robbery

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for two men who they say used stolen credit cards to pay for food at a local grocery store.

According to police, on June 19 the two men entered the Village Two Food Mart in the 5600 block of Enrique M. Barrera Parkway and used the stolen credit cards from an aggravated robbery.

Police said both men (seen above) were wearing muscle shirts, one white in color and another in black.

The pair's car is a silver, four-door sedan using four spare tires and has body damage to both sides of the vehicle, police said.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

