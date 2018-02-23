2 men sought in shooting outside NE Side Denny's restaurant, police say

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are on the lookout for two men after a shooting on the Northeast Side sent one person to the hospital on Friday morning.

Some of the shooting was captured on surveillance video, according to a worker at the convenience store where police found the 18-year-old victim.

The incident began in front of the Denny's Restaurant at Rittiman Road and I-35 just before 4 a.m.

Police said the victim was eating when he suddenly walked outside of the restaurant and got in an argument with the two suspects.

One or both of the suspects fired and a bullet hit the 18-year-old in the lower leg, police said.

The victim then ran over to the 7-Eleven store across the parking lot, where a clerk said he lied down to wait for help.

Someone called police and EMS took the victim to San Antonio Military Medical Center.

Police said he was uncooperative in helping them find the suspects.

