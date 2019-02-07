2 men, teen boy accused of sexually assaulting woman at West Side apartment: SAPD

SAN ANTONIO - Two men and a teenage boy are accused of sexually assaulting a woman after they gave her alcohol, according to an arrest affidavit.

Jesus Obregon, 20; Arnulfo Herrera, 20; and a now 14-year-old boy are facing an aggravated sexual assault charge, which is a first-degree felony. The teen is not being identified because he is a minor. Police said he was actually 13 when the assault occurred.

On Sept. 4, the victim called 911 to report that she was sexually assaulted the night before by the trio.

The woman, 19, told police she was "raped inside the bathroom" of Obregon's apartment in the 2200 block of Hidalgo Walk on the city's West Side, according to an arrest affidavit.

A friend of the victim first introduced her to the three suspects and had dropped her off at the apartment that night. While she waited for her friend to come back, the woman said Obregon, Herrera and the teen gave her alcohol, the affidavit said.

The woman said she was unable to fight them off because of "her level of intoxication and state of incapacitation," the affidavit said.

After they sexually assaulted her, the woman said they carried her out of the bathroom and down a stairwell, according to the affidavit.

According to the affidavit, Obregon and Herrera admitted to having sex with the woman but denied they sexually assaulted her.

A detective with the San Antonio Police Department said they obtained social media posts from the teen that they said showed his admission to the case.

One of the posts read, "The f--- you mean!!! That b----- was 19...she raped me," according to the affidavit.

A sexual assault nurse examination, or SANE, revealed Herrera's DNA from samples taken from the woman. Herrera's sperm and DNA were found in test samples taken from Obregon and the teen, according to the affidavit.

As of Thursday, Obregon is the only suspect facing the sexual assault charge, according to online records.

On the day of the victim's report, Herrera was arrested on an active warrant for an unrelated charge of assault with bodily injury. He was released from custody eight days later after posting a $7,000 bond for that charge.

The San Antonio Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for more information on the case. It is unclear when Herrera and the teen boy will be officially charged in the case.

According to online records, Obregon has a previous arrest for theft.

Obregon is still in custody and his bail has been set at $75,000.

