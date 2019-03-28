2 men, teen facing charges after drug deal led to shootout in NE Side neighborhood

SAN ANTONIO - Two men and a teenage boy are facing felony charges in connection with a botched drug deal that led to a shootout on the city's Northeast Side, police said.

On Feb. 1, officers went to the 12800 block of Reveille Street, where they found several spent shell casings on the ground from at least three different firearms.

Officers also found a large bag containing marijuana and a wrecked Jeep Cherokee left abandoned near the crime scene, according to an arrest affidavit.

While officers found the crime scene, police said there was no indication, such as a blood trail, that anyone was injured in the shooting.

According to the affidavit, however, officers discovered a home in the area had been struck by gunfire.

After reviewing surveillance footage from several homes and searching the Cherokee, detectives were able to identify Alexander Saunders, 20, as one of three suspects.

Saunders, who was in custody at the time of the investigation on an unrelated charge, admitted to being present at the time of the shooting and fleeing the scene after crashing his Jeep Cherokee, according to the affidavit.

Alexander Saunders, 20

According to the affidavit, Saunders denied taking part in the shooting and said his friend, a 21-year-old man, was the gunman.

On March 8, Dylan Thompson, 17, confessed to police that the shooting was a result of a drug deal he had set up, the affidavit said.

Thompson said he was going to sell marijuana to people he did not know and had Saunders and the man tag along for the drug deal, according to the affidavit.

Dylan Thompson, 17

Detectives said their investigation revealed the trio exchanged gunfire with the unidentified buyers, which caused damage to a man's home, according to the affidavit.

According to online records, Saunders was arrested and booked into the Bexar County Jail on Wednesday. His bail has been set at $50,000.

Police arrested Thompson on March 16 but he has since been released from custody after posting a $3,500 bond, according to online records.

Detectives know who the third suspect is but have yet to arrest him. The man has a previous arrest on suspicion of unlawful carry of a weapon in a motor vehicle, online records show.

All three suspects are facing deadly conduct with a firearm charge, a third-degree felony.

San Antonio police have not yet identified other suspects who detectives said were the buyers and also engaged in the shootout.

