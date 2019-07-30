2 men wanted for several car burglaries, Cibolo police say

SAN ANTONIO - Cibolo police are looking for two men who they say are involved in several car burglaries in the Cibolo area.

Both men are hooded on a Ring security video. One man is recorded opening two parked cars and taking items from inside, a Cibolo police Facebook post showed.

They are described as being between the ages of 18 and 23 by police.

If you have any information, please contact Detective Rick Kershaw at 210-659-1999, or send anonymous tips to the Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers Hotline at 877-403-TIPS (8477).

