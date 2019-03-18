2 missing Texas siblings abducted by truck driver found in Arizona, police say

BELTON, Texas - Marshall Pendergrass, 47, is in custody pending federal charges after two children were found in the sleeper cab of his semi-truck on Saturday in Winslow, Arizona after being reported missing.

The siblings, a 12-year-old boy and 14-year-old girl, were initially reported as runaways from Belton, according to the Belton Police Department.

An investigation led BPD officers to believe the children were abducted and being held against their will.

Pendergrass has no relation to the children, according to the Winslow Police Department.

The Arizona Department of Child Services said the children were in good physical condition when they were discovered by police, according to a press release.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

