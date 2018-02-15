2 of 3 suspects in mail theft scheme reach plea deals

SAN ANTONIO - Two of the three suspects in a mail theft scheme last year that involved the shooting of a mail carrier and a manhunt that lasted five days have reached plea deals.

Bradley A’Hearn and Sara Richford both took the deals.

The deadline for the two and the third suspect, Piper Lee, to reach a deal is Thursday.

All three suspects were indicted last year after a mail carrier was shot in the leg last February while on her route in Spring Branch.

A’Hearn allegedly shot the mail carrier when she would not give him her cellphone.

The suspects face a number of charges, including aiding and abetting, assault of a federal officer and possession of stolen mail.

