2 people killed in fiery crash near La Cantera

SAN ANTONIO - Two people are dead after a vehicle they were traveling in crashed through a concrete highway barrier and caught fire early Sunday morning.

Police said the crash happened near Loop 1604 and Valero Way around 3 a.m. According to police, the car was traveling down Valero Way at a high rate of speed, ran through a stop sign, crossed the eastbound lanes of the highway, crashed through a concrete barrier, crossed the westbound lanes of the highway and caught fire on the westbound frontage road.

Two victims in the car were pronounced dead at the scene. Police said the victims were both males.

