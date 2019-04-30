2 road closures to affect local commuters Tuesday night, Wednesday morning

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio area will be affected by two road closures starting Tuesday night, one of which will last until Wednesday morning.

The eastbound main lane from Northwest Military Highway to Blanco Road will be closed for deck placement on the Huebner Road turnaround bridge. The closure will last from 9 p.m. Tuesday until 5 a.m. Wednesday.

People are asked to detour to eastbound Frontage Road at Bitters Road, go through intersections at Bitters, Huebner and Blanco roads and then get back on the highway after Blanco.

There will also be a main lane closure and alternating frontage road lane closure at US 90 eastbound and Hunt Lane starting 9 p.m. for inspection work related to last week’s sewer main break.

The closure is expected to last two hours.

