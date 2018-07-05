2 SA gas stations to refund customers as part of Hurricane Harvey price gouging settlement

AUSTIN - Four dozen Texas gasoline stations accused of Hurricane Harvey-related price gouging have agreed to issue refunds to purchasers.

Attorney General Ken Paxton on Thursday announced the nearly $167,000 settlement in an investigation in which some stations allegedly charged as much as $8.99 per gallon.

Harvey made landfall in South Texas last Aug. 25. Gov. Greg Abbott declared a state of disaster as Harvey approached, activating a provision of the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act that makes price gouging illegal.

“At the outset of Harvey, I made it clear that my office would not tolerate price gouging of Texans by anyone looking to profit from the hurricane,” Paxton said. “The response to Hurricane Harvey showed the incredible generosity of Texans. These settlements should teach the few who take advantage of their fellow residents to follow the law in the future.”

Paxton's office received thousands of complaints about overpriced fuel. All 48 stations that settled charged $3.99 or higher per gallon of gasoline or diesel.

Paxton says most violations were by stations in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Consumers need to fill out claim forms to seek refunds. The claim form can be accessed here.

Two San Antonio gas stations were found to be in violation for price gouging.

Crownridge Shell at 19605 I-10 West settled for $1,735 and Exxon No. 061 at 25200 I-10 West settled for $1,363.50.

The highest settlement comes from Old Town Store in Garland, Texas, with an amount of $14,870.

View the full list of gas stations and the settlement amounts here.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.