2 San Antonio firefighters honored at state Capitol

AUSTIN, Texas - Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday presented the 2019 Star of Texas Awards to peace officers, firefighters and first responders who demonstrated heroism and sacrifice in service to their communities and the Lone Star State.

Among those honored was San Antonio firefighter Scott Deem, who was killed while battling a fire May 2017 inside a building at the Ingram Square Shopping Center.

Brad Phipps, who was seriously injured in the fire, was also honored.

Officer Claudia Cormier, of the San Marcos Police Department, was recognized for serious injuries she suffered in a DWI accident in May while she was on duty.

"The Star of Texas Awards symbolize the deep and enduring gratitude Texans have for the brave first responders who were injured or died in the line of duty," Abbott said. "Our first responders represent the very best of Texas, and we will never forget their service and sacrifice. To all the men and women who protect and serve, thank you for being the light of justice and peace in our communities. You are the shield that stands between danger and the people of Texas, and you have our deepest respect and unwavering support."



The Star of Texas Awards were created in 2003 by House Bill 1937 to honor and commemorate individuals who made profound commitments while performing their duties as peace officers, firefighters and emergency medical first responders. HB 1937 also designated Sept. 11 as Texas First Responders Day.

The ceremony honored and recognized 50 individuals for their remarkable courage and tremendous sacrifice in the line of duty, including some who gave their lives.

