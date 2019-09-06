2 SAPD officers get into scuffle while serving warrant

SAN ANTONIO - A pair of San Antonio police officers got into an altercation while serving a warrant at an apartment complex Friday afternoon on the city's Northeast Side.
The officers attempted to serve a warrant to a transgender male at the Alamo Oaks Apartments in the 2500 block of Northeast Loop 410 when a scuffle ensued, police officials said.
One of the officers deployed a Taser on the suspect, who was placed into custody.
The suspect will be charged with assault, police said.
The officers were not injured.
