2 SAPD officers get into scuffle while serving warrant

SAN ANTONIO - A pair of San Antonio police officers got into an altercation while serving a warrant at an apartment complex Friday afternoon on the city's Northeast Side.

The officers attempted to serve a warrant to a transgender male at the Alamo Oaks Apartments in the 2500 block of Northeast Loop 410 when a scuffle ensued, police officials said.

One of the officers deployed a Taser on the suspect, who was placed into custody.

The suspect will be charged with assault, police said.

The officers were not injured.

