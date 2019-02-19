2 SAPD officers injured in scuffle with teenage chase suspect

SAN ANTONIO - Two San Antonio police officers suffered minor injuries Tuesday morning in a scuffle with a 16-year-old boy who officials said stole a pickup truck and led them on a destructive chase.

Someone flagged down an officer shortly before 8 a.m. to tell him about a hit-and-run crash in the area of Zarzamora and South Laredo streets.

Within minutes, a pickup truck nearby caught the attention of police.

"A vehicle was seen leaving the location, when the officer tried to make a stop of that vehicle," said Lt. Ricky Lopez, of the San Antonio Police Department.

Instead of complying, the driver sped off, leading police on a chase through the South Side neighborhood.

Along the way, the truck hit another car and smashed through a utility box, leaving a trail of destruction, Lopez said.

The pickup truck finally came to a stop after it plowed through the fence of a home and hit a tree at SW 19th and South Laredo streets.

Juan Sanchez heard the commotion and saw the wreckage in his front yard.

"I went to go see what was wrong and try to see if I could see if anybody was hurt," he said. "The driver jumped out of the car and just took off running."

When the pickup truck drove through Sanchez's fence, it sent a large metal pole flying into a wooden beam.

Just a few moments earlier, Sanchez had been standing in the same spot.

"I was just getting my daughter for school, so we could've got hit, you know? We were in the line of fire, so to speak," Sanchez said.

Even after the final crash, the driver didn't stop and officers had to chase him down.

"There was a foot chase that occurred, and the officers were able to apprehend him," Lopez said.

He said the 16-year-old boy continued to put up a fight as officers tried to handcuff him.

Two of them suffered minor cuts and scrapes on their faces.

"They were cleaned up here," Lopez said. "I don't think they're going to be going to the hospital."

No one at Sanchez's home was injured.

The suspect will face a long list of charges.

Police said in addition to assaulting two police officers and leading them on a chase, the teen was driving a stolen truck that was taken from a home in the 2500 block of Tampico Street moments earlier.

The owner told officers she was warming up the pickup truck when someone jumped in and drove off in it.

