2 separate Bexar County jail suicide attempts thwarted by deputies

SAN ANTONIO - Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputies thwarted two separate suicide attempts at the adult detention center Saturday.

The first happened around 6:30 p.m. when a detention deputy stopped a 32-year-old inmate, who is being held on sexual assault of a child and possession of a controlled substance charges.

The man attempted to hang himself in his cell and the unit officer was able to interrupt the inmate, the Sheriff’s Office said. Medical staff members began to administer CPR to the inmate, and he was later taken to the hospital by emergency medical services personnel.

The second attempt happened around 7:29 p.m. A 33-year-old inmate, who is being held on two drug-related charges, is accused of being a felon in possession of a firearm and also faces four charges of retaliation, was found in his cell attempting to kill himself, the Sheriff’s Office said.

An officer was able to stop the inmate, who was alert and responsive when medical staff members arrived. The inmate was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

The condition of the inmates is unknown and their identities have not been released by the Sheriff’s Office.

