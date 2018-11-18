2 shot during argument at Far West Side home

SAN ANTONIO - Police are investigating a double shooting that occurred at a Far West Side home early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened in the 7100 block of Stone Fence around 5 a.m., according to Detective

Manuel Alaniz, of the San Antonio Police Department.

According to police, at least eight people lived inside the home where the shooting happened.

Authorities said occupants of two of the rooms in the home invited people over and that the visitors started arguing with each other before shots were fired.

“We had multiple people hanging out or there with the individuals and some were asleep and some were just showing up to the location, so we separated everybody and tried to get the best statement from each one,” Alaniz said.

Police said several shots were fired and two people suffered gunshot wounds to the torso.

“We don’t know how many shooters there are right now, but we know there are multiple individuals that left the house after the altercation,” Alaniz said.

The victims were rushed to University Hospital for emergency surgery and are expected to survive, police said.

Police said they have a good description of the suspect or suspects as they continue their investigation.

